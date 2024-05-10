Investigation into MSP member whose unmarked vehicle hit and killed a man is completed

On Friday, the Michigan State Police completed its investigation into the April 17, 2024, death of Samuel Sterling, who was hit and killed by a member of the MSP.

The MSP Sixth District Fugitive Team was conducting an operation with other police agencies in Kentwood, attempting to arrest Sterling who was wanted on multiple warrants. Around 11:20 a.m., officers spotted him at a gas station at 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue.

Several officers chased him on foot and an MSP member followed in an unmarked vehicle. They converged in a Burger King parking lot, where the unmarked MSP vehicle hit Sterling. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigative report and all evidence will be turned over to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, who will review the case to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Video compiled from three police agencies – MSP, Grand Rapids Police Department and Wyoming Police Department – has been released, although redactions have been made to conceal the identity of undercover officers and bystanders.

You can watch the video here, but we warn you – it may be disturbing.

The MSP driver was not wearing a body cam due to his assignment on a federal task force, and the unmarked vehicle he was driving was not equipped with an in-car camera.

Prior to releasing the video footage to the public, MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II met with the Sterling and Cage families so they could view the video footage privately.

The MSP member who was driving the vehicle that struck Mr. Sterling remains suspended pending the outcome of the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s review and any subsequent criminal proceedings or internal investigation. The Michigan State Police Troopers Association contract prohibits the release of a member’s name or personnel file unless they are charged with a crime.