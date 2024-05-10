How odd experiments by a doctor on Mackinac Island helped advance medicine

When Alexis St. Martin was gravely injured on what is today, Mackinac Island, little did he know that this injury would help to change the world of gastroenterology (specialists in organs of your digestive system).

Historical Mackinac Island

To Alexis St. Martin’s rescue was Dr. William Beaumont, a pioneer of gastroenterology and known as the father of our current system of care for digestive diseases. St. Martin and Beaumont would work together for some time and their findings would go on to change modern medicine forever. Knowing how your stomach works can be attributed to these two men.

