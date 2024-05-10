Elks Lodge in Traverse City holds fundraiser for new TCPD bikes

TRAVERSE CITY -- A fundraiser May 11th in Traverse City to support the local police department. The Elk’s Lodge is raising money Saturday to go towards purchasing new police mountain bikes for their bike patrol unit. This is to further the Traverse City Police Department’s community policing efforts and encourage officer wellness while on patrol.

Each bike will cost $5,000 after added equipment and will be used during events like the National Cherry Festival and other summer events. The Elks Lodge has a long history of supporting local organizations.

“We have access to grants, we have generous members,” says Elk’s Lodge #323 Exulted Ruler Wendy Gauthier. “And just trying to find ways in our community that we can help people. That’s what we’re about.”

The event on May 11th is sold out but you can send a check made out to Elk’s Lodge to 625 Bay St, Traverse City, MI 49684

That check will go towards the Traverse City Police Department’s bike program.