Crafting with the Katies: Making a cute embroidery photo display!

The Katies are back this week with the first craft of a Polaroid picture series! Katy got a Polaroid camera for Christmas, and they couldn’t wait to try out some fun crafts to jazz up your memories. First up is a photo display board made of items you may already have around your home!

For this craft, you’ll need:

An embroidery hoop (we used an 8″ hoop)

Felt or fleece

Ribbon (we used 3/8″)

Needle and thread

Scissors

Photo you’d like to display!

Step one: Open up your embroidery hoop so it splits into two pieces. Take your felt or fleece and lay that on top of the smaller hoop, or the hoop without the closure.

Step two: Take your ribbon and cut strands that extend past the hoop. You want them to be long enough so you can make sure they’re secure under the larger hoop. You can cut as many strands as you want!

Step three: Once you’ve cut and laid out all the strands you want take your larger hoop, or the hoop with the closure, close up your photo display with your felt or fleece and ribbon inside. Make sure you tighten the closure so it’s nice and secure!

Step four: Take your needle and thread and stitch around the outside of your hoop to secure your ribbon to your fleece. This provides extra support!

Step five: Place your picture inside your hoop with your ribbon, and you’re done!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.