Ahead of Mother’s Day, we talked to one foster mom about her journey

TRAVERSE CITY — This weekend, moms will be celebrated in a big way but there are other people who fulfill that role.

We spoke to Traverse City foster mom, Megan Wuerfel, who cares for children, knowing there’s a good possibility that someday they will be reuniting with their own families.

“Sometimes I’m mommy, sometimes it’s mom, sometimes I’m Megan. So it really just depends on her mood and what she chooses,” said Wuerfel.

“Wuerfel has a family of her own, married with a 6 year old son but said experiences in her childhood led her to want to foster and be a stable part of the lives of their foster kids.

“I had two neighbors. One was directly across the street. They foster to adopt, and then I had a neighbors that they had. They fostered a lot of children, and some of them were in my grade,” said Wuerfel.

Today, she’s a first time foster mom, fostering two placements, a 3 year old-and a 7 week old baby girl.

“We got a call asking if we’re interested in a baby that was going to be getting discharged from the hospital in a couple of days,” said Wuerfel.

Within 48 hours the baby was placed with Megan and her family. She said there’s definitely challenges, like the emotions that come from missing their family and the questions that come from being placed in their home.

“We’ve just kind of explained it that mom and dad are sick and when they get better, she can go home to them,” said Wuerfel.

But there’s also some really great moments, like seeing them open up and building new memories.

“She’s spunky, she’s sassy. She fits right in. We have four dogs and she loves animals. So that helped a lot. She loves having an older brother and other siblings and just the chaos that goes on in our house,” said Wuerfel.

Wuerfel said friends and family have been positive about her fostering but some are concerned about the toll it could take.

“People will say like, ‘Oh, I could never do that. I’d get too attached’. And I just tell them, like, ‘that’s the point. He’s supposed to get attached,” said Wuerfel.

Wuerfel said she knows the goal is reunification with their families and she’s just happy to provide support.

“We got into fostering to not only support a child in need, but to support parents in need. .And it feels wonderful to be part of that, to be a part of that positive experience that she’ll be able to return home,” said Wuerfel.

Emma Smith with Child & Family Services of NW MI said foster moms like Wuerfel are critical to the foster care system.

“There is a huge need for foster parents in Michigan. So right now we have over 10,000 kids in Michigan who are waiting for their forever families,” said Smith.

For more information about fostering, please click here.