Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday, May 9

The second annual Traverse City Fireworks Competition is happening September 6-7 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Tickets go on sale May 14, Trever Tkach shares more. The United States chamber of commerce foundations are supporting a nationwide initiative “Hiring Our Heroes” geared toward transitioning service members and military spouses into meaningful employment opportunities. Elizabeth O’Brien, executive director at Hiring Our Heroes and Mike Kelly, assistant vice president at USAA discuss more.

Fustini’s is on set to talk about delicious Mother’s Day foods with the perfect blends of oils and vinegars.

Good Day Northern Michigan -TC Firework Competition