Forgot to get something for Mother’s Day? Here’s a fun, simple DIY craft

Mother’s Day is just a few short days away and for those of us who have yet to get Mom something to show our appreciation...things may be getting stressful.

But don’t worry! Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl is back to share a simple, budget-friendly, craft that is fun for the whole family while also being a great year-round gift for Mom, a custom painted flower vase.

Julie Loven - Mothers Day

Using a mason jar and three colors of paint, there is no limit to the possibilities of this project and will keep all of Mom’s flowers looking beautiful. All you need is:

Mason Jar

White, Green, Purple paint

Paint brush

Using the brush you will first apply a layer of white paint to the jar. A tip here, if you want more texture you can add a pinch of baking soda.

Once the jar dries, you can paint flowers or a message to Mom right on the jar. To go the extra mile, you could even wrap the opening of the jar in twine giving the vase a more rustic look.

If you would like more information on this project or the many of Do It Yourself craft ideas visit The Effortless Girl website.