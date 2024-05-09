Explore with Eric: The past that made Michigan, with the Benzie Area Historical Society

On today’s episode of “Explore with Eric” I spend my second day in Benzie County at the Benzie Area Historical Society. I was blown away by the meticulous devotion and care that staff and volunteers dedicate to keeping the stories of Benzie County alive and approachable for all.

Benzie Area Historical Society

With over 37,000 artifacts ranging from an original 1st edition of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” to recent military garb for each of the American armed forces, there is something for every history buff within this impressive building, which itself is also a vibrant part of the history in the area.

But the dedicated and talented team at the Benzie Area Historical Society doesn’t stop there, they also provide the community access to renown speakers. These workshops cover a wide range of topics such as “WWII On The Home Front” an exploration of life in America during World War II and “Braving the Storm” a discussion focused on three ships that have been lost in the Great Lakes.

Advertisement

The latest seminar that you can attend will be “Lumber Era Ghost Towns Of Benzie: Gone But Not Quite Forgotten” which takes place tonight at 7pm EST you can click here for more information or click this Zoom link to join the workshop.

Benzie Area Historical Society

For more information or to plan your trip to explore the vast history of Benzie County for yourself, visit the Benzie Area Historical Society’s website. You can also find replays of past seminars as well as any events that will be coming up.