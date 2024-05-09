E-bike battery fire damages Mackinac Island dorm building

Mackinac Island dorm fire

MACKINAC ISLAND — On Thursday, the Mackinac Island Fire Department got a report of an alarm at the Hoban Street housing dorm, “The Twilight,” around 9:45 p.m.

EMS also radioed in, saying they could see smoke coming from the building.

Residents told MIFD it was an E-bike battery burning in a second floor room, which had set off the sprinklers according to firefighters.

It’s not the first E-bike battery fire on Mackinac Island.

They were able to remove the battery, which they said continued to burn even after being submerged in water.

The building was evacuated, and firefighters said one resident was later transferred to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.