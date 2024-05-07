Pistons GT & A Kid Again partner to host a Rocket League tournament

A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter & The Pistons GT team have partnered together and are bringing a Rocket League Tournament to anyone 13 years of age and older. Check out the interview with Pistons GT General Manager and Head Coach Duane Burton and the Executive Director of A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter Amy Vining for more on the amazing partnership, what they are striving to do and how this is helping kids and families in Michigan!

If you would like to join the Rocket League Tournament hosted by the Motor City Rivals, Pistons GT and A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter, click here!

You can find more information on The Motor City Rivals Tournaments here: Motor City Rivals

You can find more information on The Pistons GT team here: Pistons GT

You can find more information on A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter here: A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter