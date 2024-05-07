Here's what you need to know about today's election

It’s Tuesday, May 7, and that means another Election Day in Northern Michigan! Here’s what you need to know:

Election results can be found here. We’ll update as local clerks report results tonight after polls close

Find our guide to this May election here

All of our election content is on our special election webpage, which can be found here

Election preview stories:

Charlevoix-Emmet ISD seeking re-approval of special education millage

Newaygo schools seeking $22.3 million for building and facility improvements

Alanson Schools seeking $2.2M for building, infrastructure improvements

Inland Lakes hoping to improve school safety with bond proposal

Pentwater School District seeking $7.6 million for security, modernization





