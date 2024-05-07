Here's what you need to know about today's election

It’s Tuesday, May 7, and that means another Election Day in Northern Michigan! Here’s what you need to know:
Election results can be found here. We’ll update as local clerks report results tonight after polls close
Find our guide to this May election here
Advertisement
All of our election content is on our special election webpage, which can be found here
Election preview stories:
Charlevoix-Emmet ISD seeking re-approval of special education millage
Newaygo schools seeking $22.3 million for building and facility improvements
Advertisement
Alanson Schools seeking $2.2M for building, infrastructure improvements
Inland Lakes hoping to improve school safety with bond proposal
Pentwater School District seeking $7.6 million for security, modernization
Advertisement