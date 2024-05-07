Explore with Eric: Hit the Platte River with Riverside Canoes

For today’s episode of “Explore with Eric” we start our two week stretch venturing around Benzie County. An area full of natural beauty and kind residents, many families have called this area home for generations.

We start our time in Benzie County by heading to where M-22 and the Platte River meet at a staple of the community since the 1970s, Riverside Canoes.

Riverside Canoes

Riverside Canoes has been situated along the Platte River in Benzie County for decades offering canoes, kayaks, tubes, and small motorized boats for rent. There is also a fully stocked store that has everything one may need to adventure around northern Michigan. When you get back from your trip, hungry? Well Riverside can take care of that need too with a popular hamburger stand and ice cream on-site.

But Riverside Canoes doesn’t just offer one-of-a-kind experiences, owners Kelly and Kyle Orr are also dedicated to supporting the community around them. To that end, Riverside Canoes partners with the D.N.R., the Benzie Conservation District, and the National Parks Service on the “Salmon in the Classroom” program a part of the “Leave No Trace” environmentalism campaign. This allows students to go down the river free of charge to learn more about the salmon run in the Platte River.

Riverside Canoes

With specials throughout the summer and so much to see and do, there is no better time to make your reservations at Riverside Canoes. After a long day on the water, kick back with a burger around the nightly bonfire and soak in the peace that can only be found in Northern Michigan.

For more information visit the Riverside Canoes website, but to make reservations it is recommended that you call (231) 325-5622 so together you and the team at Riverside can plan the best excursion for your friends and family.