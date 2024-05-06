Adopt A Pet: Elaine, a sweet girl that needs her fur-ever family

Elaine - Cherryland Humane Society

Hi friends!

My name is Elaine. I arrived at the Cherryland Humane Society from my friends at Bark Nation, they saved me.

Before Bark Nation, I was abused and misguided to what pet ownership really means. Now I am loved, safe, free from pain, called a good girl, receive all the booty rubs, and have all the tennis balls my puppy heart desires.

Playing in the sun with my favorite toys and my best friends is the dream. My favorite toys are tennis balls and stuffies.

If you are looking for a sweet, lovable older gal who is still ready for adventures I would love to share your life with you.

Help me make my dreams come true, I know I deserve it! No kitty cat friends and mature kids (12+) for me please, dog friends are okay if our personalities match up.

You can get more information about me by visiting my adoption page or reaching out to my friends at the Cherryland Humane Society. Thank you!