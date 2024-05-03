You told us ... your favorite restaurants to eat at

This week we asked 9&10 News followers, “What’s your favorite restaurant?” Whether it’s someplace fancy or someplace convenient, we wanted to know where you find deliciousness! We’ve rounded up the top answers below, so check it out. Is your favorite on the list?
Here’s what you told us:
Texas Roadhouse
- Michael Olson
We love Porter Haus in Gaylord. Friendly staff and they always get our steaks correctly cooked.
- Kim Naegel
The Side Door Saloon in Petoskey
- Erin O’Brien Fortune
- Sandra Crouterfield Bottorff added, “The greatest burgers E V E R!”
For lunch my go to is Chubby Unicorn!
- Kathy Steele
The Burrow in Traverse City
- Kelsey Kay Williams
Conlay’s - Farwell
- Pete Blosser
Corner Bistro Bellaire
- Jeff Cullen
Cut River Inn. Epoufette
- Becky Glashaw
The Cove in Leland; Knights Steak House in Ann Arbor
- Gordon Kenyon
Applebee’s
- Terri Snook
Burke’s Waterfront in Cadillac. Food and service is great.
- Evelyn Emogene Boerma
The Old Depot, Johannesburg
- Christopher Pohutski
MooFin Fries in Naubinway
- Lori Lyden
MJ’s Eatery
- Betsy Crevier
Vango’s in Marquette
- Eric Johnson
13th St Cafe, Cadillac
- Angela Kamphouse
Oakys in Interlochen
- Sue Finzel Martin
Golden Corral
- Sue LaPan
Moose & Stella’s in Kalkaska for breakfast.
- Richard Gibbard
Glenwood in Onekama
- Donna Boone Brown
Birdseye Outfitters in Sault Ste. Marie. Gluten free options.
- Nancy Weston
Zellar’s in Newberry for breakfast
- Cossondra George
Buccilli’s in Farwell
- Josh Adams
Pickles Bar and Grille in Brimley
- Angie Johnson
Wild Blueberry in St. Ignace and Jose’s in St Ignace
- Lisa Smilowski
The Harvest Grill in West Branch! Colonial Village Bakery in West Branch!
- Susan Miller Mezzano
Cafe Meria in Charlevoix. Best coffee and goodies in town
- Rob Miller
308 Bar in Manton
- Julie Hughes
Suomi Bakery and Restaurant in Houghton
- Jim Monica
Settings Restaurant
- Jo Mills
House of Hunan
- Roxane Metcalf
After 26 Depot in Cadillac
- Hannah R Clark
Little Mexico in Cadillac! Yum! Also love Ellie’s 12 Tables in Mio for breakfast!
- Maelynn Watrous
13th Street Market Cadillac
- Kellie Dean
Harringtons for fancier and The Filling Station for casual (flat bread and salads and craft beer!). Both are in Traverse City.
- Deborah Lehmann
Brenda’s Burgers - yummy, yummy good stuff
- Ed Kyte
The Agave in Traverse City
- Olivia Peinado
The Fox Den Restaurant in Houghton Lake!
- Mark Vick
A Subway sandwich at The Lake Michigan overlook picnic table on US2. No reservations. Or on the patio at The Pink Pony on Mackinac Island.
- Melinda Sengelaub
Ray’s - BBQ, Brews & Blues and Michigan Brew Grayling. Both have great food and cocktails!
Jill Lynn Mcguire
Archie’s Social House Traverse City!
- Dave Petrie
Black Rock in Fenton
- Richard Hauserman
Ponderosa Steakhouse in Mount Pleasant
- Heather L Brenner
Red Mesa
- Jason L. Harris
The Nest Diner in Farwell
- Dale Mauck
The Diner in Mt. Pleasant
- Robert First
Pompeyos in Alpena
- Steve Cooper
Wood Winds Restaurant Onaway
- Lee Freitas
Thank you for your submissions!