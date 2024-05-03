You told us ... your favorite restaurants to eat at

This week we asked 9&10 News followers, “What’s your favorite restaurant?” Whether it’s someplace fancy or someplace convenient, we wanted to know where you find deliciousness! We’ve rounded up the top answers below, so check it out. Is your favorite on the list?

Question of the Week - What's your favorite resturant

Here’s what you told us:

Texas Roadhouse

- Michael Olson

We love Porter Haus in Gaylord. Friendly staff and they always get our steaks correctly cooked.

- Kim Naegel

The Side Door Saloon in Petoskey

- Erin O’Brien Fortune

- Sandra Crouterfield Bottorff added, “The greatest burgers E V E R!”

For lunch my go to is Chubby Unicorn!

- Kathy Steele

The Burrow in Traverse City

- Kelsey Kay Williams

- Lisa Marie Parker Ellis

Conlay’s - Farwell

- Pete Blosser

Corner Bistro Bellaire

- Jeff Cullen

Cut River Inn. Epoufette

- Becky Glashaw

The Cove in Leland; Knights Steak House in Ann Arbor

- Gordon Kenyon

Applebee’s

- Terri Snook

Burke’s Waterfront in Cadillac. Food and service is great.

- Evelyn Emogene Boerma

The Old Depot, Johannesburg

- Christopher Pohutski

Old Depot in Johannesburg

- Karen Pohutsky

MooFin Fries in Naubinway

- Lori Lyden

MJ’s Eatery

- Betsy Crevier

Vango’s in Marquette

- Eric Johnson

13th St Cafe, Cadillac

- Angela Kamphouse

Oakys in Interlochen

- Sue Finzel Martin

Golden Corral

- Sue LaPan

Moose & Stella’s in Kalkaska for breakfast.

- Richard Gibbard

Glenwood in Onekama

- Donna Boone Brown

Birdseye Outfitters in Sault Ste. Marie. Gluten free options.

- Nancy Weston

Zellar’s in Newberry for breakfast

- Cossondra George

Buccilli’s in Farwell

- Josh Adams

Pickles Bar and Grille in Brimley

- Angie Johnson

Wild Blueberry in St. Ignace and Jose’s in St Ignace

- Lisa Smilowski

The Harvest Grill in West Branch! Colonial Village Bakery in West Branch!

- Susan Miller Mezzano

Cafe Meria in Charlevoix. Best coffee and goodies in town

- Rob Miller

308 Bar in Manton

- Julie Hughes

Conlays in Farwell

- Karen Haywiser-Beebe

Suomi Bakery and Restaurant in Houghton

- Jim Monica

Settings Restaurant

- Jo Mills

House of Hunan

- Roxane Metcalf

After 26 Depot in Cadillac

- Hannah R Clark

Little Mexico in Cadillac! Yum! Also love Ellie’s 12 Tables in Mio for breakfast!

- Maelynn Watrous

13th Street Market Cadillac

- Kellie Dean

Harringtons for fancier and The Filling Station for casual (flat bread and salads and craft beer!). Both are in Traverse City.

- Deborah Lehmann

Brenda’s Burgers - yummy, yummy good stuff

- Ed Kyte

The Agave in Traverse City

- Olivia Peinado

The Fox Den Restaurant in Houghton Lake!

- Mark Vick

A Subway sandwich at The Lake Michigan overlook picnic table on US2. No reservations. Or on the patio at The Pink Pony on Mackinac Island.

- Melinda Sengelaub

Ray’s - BBQ, Brews & Blues and Michigan Brew Grayling. Both have great food and cocktails!

Jill Lynn Mcguire

Archie’s Social House Traverse City!

- Dave Petrie

Archie’s Social House!

- Rachel Petrie

Black Rock in Fenton

- Richard Hauserman

Ponderosa Steakhouse in Mount Pleasant

- Heather L Brenner

Red Mesa

- Jason L. Harris

The Nest Diner in Farwell

- Dale Mauck

The Diner in Mt. Pleasant

- Robert First

Pompeyos in Alpena

- Steve Cooper

Wood Winds Restaurant Onaway

- Lee Freitas

Thank you for your submissions!