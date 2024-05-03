Report of theft at Ludington Walmart leads to arrest for stolen vehicle and meth

LUDINGTON — Mason County deputies say a man and woman were arrested for theft, drugs and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were called to the Ludington Walmart around 1:40 a.m. early Friday morning. Walmart reported a theft of over $800 worth of goods.

The suspects took off, but Walmart Loss Prevention was able to get their license plate number, according to deputies. That plate was reported stolen out of Kalamazoo County.

An MCSO deputy spotted the vehicle at the Airport Shell, at US-10 and Pere Marquette Highway.

Deputies say a 41-year-old Kalamazoo woman was arrested for meth, and the 46-year-old driver from Gaylord was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to MCSO, heroin and meth were found in the vehicle and the retail fraud investigation is still open, so more charges are possible.