Man arrested for firing gun into air in Mecosta Co., deputies say

MECOSTA COUNY — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police said Friday that a 55-year-old man was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

On May 3 at 12:44 a.m., deputies and troopers were patrolling the apartments in Big Rapids Township on 14 Mile Road when they said they heard three gunshots in one of the complexes.

Deputies were able to locate the person responsible for firing the shots, a 55-year-old male from Auburn, officials said.

The man admitted to shooting the gun in the air due to being frustrated with a verbal disagreement that had taken place, deputies said. The man was cooperative with the deputies and troopers and turned the handgun over to law enforcement, they said.

He was subsequently arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, deputies said.



