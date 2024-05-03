Lawmakers consider bike speed limit on Mackinac Island

Michigan lawmakers are advancing a bill to set bike speed limits on Mackinac Island, a move supporters say would help ensure safety around the popular tourist destination.

The legislation would set the speed limit at 10 miles per hour in the downtown area and 15 miles per hour on the surrounding roadway. Riders could be ticketed for violations of the speed limit.

Supporters of the bill say that with the popularization of motorized e-bikes, the need for strict limits is even more pressing.

Senator John Damoose, who represents Mackinac Island, introduced the bill in February and says it’s a necessary update for the summer hotspot.

“Bicycles are the cars on Mackinac Island,” Damoose said. Anyone who has been to the island recently will immediately recognize the problem this bill is addressing, especially with the advent of electric bikes, many of whom can exceed a top speed of 30 miles per hour.”

While e-bikes are banned on the island for non-disabled riders, advocates say it can be tough for authorities to ensure that all visitors adhere to the regulation. Since M-185 is a state owned highway, Mackinac Island officials are unable to set its speed limit themselves.

Margaret Doud, longtime mayor of Mackinac Island, spoke in support of the legislation. She said the island has had a number of serious bike accidents in recent years, over 60 annually since 2022.

“This bill would set a safe and workable speed limit and would greatly improve public safety,” Doud said.

Matt Penniman, advocacy director for the League of Michigan Bicyclists, spoke against the bill, saying it places an unfair burden on riders.

“We do support the outcome that Senator Damoose and the city are trying to achieve — we want safety on the island,” he said. “We just feel like there’s a better way to go about it. Right now it feels like this bill treats bikes as if they were more dangerous than cars. When we know that that’s not the case.”

Penniman also said that riders may not be able to tell exactly when they’re going above the limit since few bikes have speedometers.

The bill technically applies to any municipality that bans motor vehicles, though that only includes Mackinac Island currently.

The bill was passed with a significant bipartisan majority in the State Senate, meaning it could go into effect immediately if signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The measure still needs to be considered by the House, which could happen in the coming weeks.