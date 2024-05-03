Haley’s Hot Takes: GMA Scandal, Randy Travis, and more!

It is not everyday a meteorologist makes a big news headline! On Tuesday, news broke that “Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has been fired from ABC News. This is after alleged comments came out about his behavior. For the past year he was even banned from the NYC studio and only worked out in the field. This is a crazy story!

My favorite day of the year is coming up! On Monday, all eyes will be in the New York City as the annual Met Gala begins. This is the day were actors, singers, advocates, and icons show their fun outfits all for a good cause. This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The money raised for this event got tot he fashion wing of The Metropolitan.

Billie Eilish has a announced a new tour! Pre-sale tickets are already selling and general tickets go on sale today. The new tour will feature songs from her upcoming album “Hit Me Hard and Soft”, which comes out May 17th.

Billie Eilish is not the only putting out new music! Country music legend Randy Travis announced early this week that new music is on the way. This is the first music that he has released since his 2013 stroke, which made him disabled from speaking, writing, and reading. You can listen to his new single, “Where That Came From” right now as it came out today! It seems like this is just the start of new music from him.

