Couple charged for gunshot death under new safe storage laws, Newaygo Co. prosecutor says

Karl Robart

NEWAYGO COUNTY — On Friday, the Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that a Garfield Township couple has been charged under safe storage laws after a firearm death.

The county prosecutor said Karl and Theresa Robart are both charged with one count of Firearms – Safe Storage Violation – Minor Present and Inflicted Death to Another, a felony punishable by 15 years and/or $10,000.

Each case is set for a probable cause conference on May 16, 2024, at 9:30 am. Each case is set for a preliminary examination on May 23, 2024, at 1:30 pm. All hearings are scheduled to be held at the 78th District Court in White Cloud, Michigan.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to please contact the Michigan State Police at 231-873-2171.