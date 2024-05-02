Wexford County hopes to stop cases of identity theft with new fraud alert program

Wexford County’s Register of Deeds, Roxanne Snyder said they rolled out the new initiative called ‘Fraud Notify’ because there is an increase in cases of identity theft or properties being stolen.

Snyder said the program doesn’t stop fraud from happening but it’s a great tool to have in your toolbox if you have unattended property. The initiative alerts you if a document is recorded with the county in your name.

With Cadillac and the surrounding area being a tourist destination, there are many properties that are unattended for long periods of time.

“It targets mostly homeowners who are gone for a good share of the winter here in Michigan, we have a lot of snowbirds. So the house is empty. It could be vacant property because you’re not out there at the property very often. The elderly, anybody who maybe is in long term care. So anything that is sitting empty is a really good target,” said Snyder.

Snyder said you can register for ‘Fraud Notify” online. She said it’s quick, easy, free, and open to anyone concerned about identity theft.

For more information about the program, please click here.