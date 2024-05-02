The Boyne Arts Center new Spring exhibit: Full Circle of Inspiration

Looking for something new to do this spring? Head over to The Boyne Arts Center to check out their new spring exhibit, Full Circle of Inspiration. The exhibit is inspired by the photography of Winnie & Bill Johnston. Each participating artist has chosen an image from the Johnston’s photography to use for re-creation of art in a medium of their choice. On display includes the original image along with the artists interpretation making it a ‘full circle’ experience.

You can view the Full Circle of Inspiration: “All Things Spring Exhibit” from April 30 to May 30. The center is open Tuesday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m.