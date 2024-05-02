Children’s museum, family apartments proposed for Oak Shore Commons project in Acme Township

ACME TOWNSHIP — The Oak Shore Commons project has a few new proposed plans for the old Tom’s Market and Kmart sites.

Currently the sites are set for a pickleball court, business center, self storage and more. Now they could also be the future site of a new Great Lakes Children’s Museum location. Part of the plan would be making new apartments on the development more family-oriented and could even involve an expansion of Tart Trail.

Strathmore Real Estate Group said they want this to enhance the community’s cultural, recreational and educational amenities.

“Family market, residential housing is what we do really well. That’s our bread and butter,” said Jacob Chappelle, Strathmore Real Estate Group Principal. “We’re residential builders, [and] we have lots of commercial and retail experience. But at the same time, this was an opportunity to bring some local groups together that we really think is building a really unique project for the region.”

The real estate group will continue to engage with community stakeholders as the plans progress.