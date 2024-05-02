Consumers Energy: Count On Us - Over 1,000 iron poles to be installed throughout Michigan

As a part of their “Reliability Roadmap” project, Consumer’s Energy is setting out to install over 1,000 iron poles throughout Northern Michigan to replace deteriorating wooden poles that have been traditionally used.

These new additions will withstand severe weather as we have been experiencing over the past decade and will require less maintenance or upkeep.

Consumers Energy Iron Poles

Currently, the expert teams at Consumer’s Energy are training on how to install and maintain these new iron poles before the electric distribution teams will begin to assess where these new additions will be the most effective.

For more information on the Reliability Roadmap and the new Iron Poles visit the Consumer’s Energy website.