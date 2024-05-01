U.S. Senate passes Great Lakes Restoration Initiative renewal, extends funds for 5 more years

Michigan’s U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow, co-chair of the U.S. Senate Great Lakes Task Force, and Gary Peters applauded the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works passage of their bipartisan Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2024.

The legislation extends this critical program for another five years through 2031, and increases annual funding levels from $475 million in 2026 to $500 million from 2027 through 2031.

Support for this popular initiative includes both Democrats and Republicans, House and the Senate members, and leaders from multiple states. The GLRI Act is sponsored by 14 U.S. Senators and 32 U.S. Representatives, including 12 members from Michigan.

”The creation of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is one of the most important actions of my legislative career. Since I authored the program in 2010, it has been a proven success story,” said Senator Stabenow. “This bill will ensure the stability and future of the program as we address new emerging threats to our Great Lakes and waters.”

”The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is a proven success, from combatting harmful invasive species to restoring vital waterways and habitats,” said Senator Peters. “We must ensure that it has the resources needed to continue strengthening the Great Lakes for future generations. As a Michigander, I know how critical the Great Lakes are to our state’s economy and way of life, so I’m proud to again help lead the charge to protect this important program.”

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) is the most significant investment ever made to restore and protect our Great Lakes. Senator Stabenow first authored this flagship public-private program in 2010.