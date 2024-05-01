Grand Traverse area organizations encourage people to participate in No Mow May

TRAVERSE CITY — Spring is in the air, and you might be thinking about getting the lawn mower back out. But if you’re looking for an excuse to wait a little longer, we’ve got the perfect one for you.

Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden and the Grand Traverse Butterfly House and Bug Zoo are working together to promote No Mow May. One way they’re doing that is with yard signs.

No Mow May is a voluntary program that encourages people to set aside part or all of their yard and mow less often or not at all during May. This helps provide early season resources for bees and other pollinators and also gives our flying friends a much-needed snack after the dormant winter months.

“Right when we’re raking our yards and doing our lawn treatment, a lot of the times those guys are just finding a place to get a snack. They want breakfast. They’ve been sleeping for a long time. So it’s really beneficial to them in that way, especially all these dandelions are a good source of nutrition for the honeybee,” said Sarah Kuschell, executive director.

Anyone who would like to participate can get a free sign for their yard.