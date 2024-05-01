Excellence in Education: Jennifer Cole from Traverse City Area Public Schools

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Jennifer Cole from Traverse City Area Public Schools. Congratulations.

Q: Fast forward 15 years. You run into a former student. What do you hope that student says to you about their experience?

A: I always hope that they feel loved and that they feel encouraged and that they feel that I’m rooting for them and that I want them to accomplish things.

Jennifer from Traverse City Area Public Schools receives a $2,000 check from Lottery Commissioner Susanna Shkreli.

Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.