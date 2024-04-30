Wydaho Film Festival coming to Traverse City

A new kind of film festival is debuting at the end of May in Traverse City: it’s the Wydaho Adventure Film Festival at the City Opera House and all proceeds go to benefit the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and TART Trails.

It’ll showcase two adventure films made in the Western Teton region of Idaho that are meant to inspire and educate. There will also be information tables set up at the event so that you can learn more about the organization’s you’re supporting.

“If you are looking for a really cool, unique way to spend your Thursday and your Friday evening in Traverse City, definitely check out the adventure film festival, the unique set of films meant to inspire others” Says Madeline Saucedo with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. “Plus, you’ll be supporting two nonprofits that make your community a better place to live, work and play.”

The film festival is taking place on the evenings of May 30th and 31st. You can get your tickets here.



