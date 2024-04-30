Social district proposed in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY - A social district could be on its way to traverse city, which would see a designated section of town allow the consumption of alcohol within the perimeter of the district.

City Commissioners heard a proposal April 29th lobbying to make the premises of Eighth and Garfield one of these areas. The city would be one of several across the state to implement a social district in the city limits and businesses on that corridor have voiced their support of the proposal, which the City Planning Director Shawn Winter will go back before the city commission at the end of May with a revision to the size of the district.

We have other commercial districts and nodes throughout the city,” says Winter. “So this is an opportunity for them to self brand, make it a unique experience in this location that differentiates it from the rest of downtown.”

And City Manager Elizabeth Vogel weighed in on the proposal as well. “I think that it would actually provide a really nice place not only to promote these businesses and that corridor, but to give a place for people to recreate. The concern was perhaps the footprint of the proposed initial social district. And we heard loud and clear that we should bring back another proposal that was slightly refined in geographic scope.”

The City Commission will hear that updated proposal at their May 20th meeting.



