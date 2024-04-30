Housing advocates gather as Safe Harbor closes for the season

TRAVERSE CITY - A homeless shelter in traverse city saw its last day of the season today and residents were seen leaving the building this morning to find their next haven for the spring and summer.

Safe Harbor runs mid October until the end of April and many believe that it should remain open year round. Organizers with We the People Michigan and Traverse City residents gathered outside Safe Harbor this morning with signs showing support in keeping the shelter open.

Residents were given free sack lunches and offered shuttles to Central Methodist Church and the Pines, which is a known homeless encampment in the city.

“I’m just going to burn out if I keep doing this. So it’s time to fight. It’s time to time to come together as a community and say enough is enough,” says Audrey Ouillette who is currently experiencing homeless herself. “Everybody deserves a home. I deserve a home. I shouldn’t have to worry about paying for school or paying for housing. I shouldn’t have to worry about, ‘oh, I got to fix my car. But if I fix my car, I can’t pay my rent.’ The system that we created, nobody can pick themselves up.”

A year round plan was in discussion earlier this year among the city but due to financial and staffing plus the shelter’s special land use permit, it was determined not to be feasible in 2024.