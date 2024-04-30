Chatfields granted travel request, will ‘likely’ attend Kentucky Derby

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield was granted a travel request Tuesday, likely to attend the Kentucky Derby and conduct business out of state.

Chatfield, a Republican from Levering who served as Speaker of the House 2019 to 2020, was charged this month with over a dozen felonies relating to alleged mishandling of thousands of public and private dollars. He is accused of funding a lavish lifestyle with political or taxpayer funds, including trips to the Bahamas and theme parks in Florida. His wife Stephanie Chatfield was also charged with two felonies relating to the allegations.

Mary Chartier, Lee Chatfield’s lawyer, said that the travel plans were made before charges against Chatfield were announced publicly.

Advertisement

“They have had plans to go to Kentucky for a number of months, long before the charges were issued in this case,” Chartier said. “He’s had two and a half years to try and sneak away if he wanted to — he doesn’t want to, he never has.”

Chartier said that the Chatfields have traveled numerous times since the investigations into allegations of financial wrongdoing and sexual assault began over two years ago. Chartier noted that the couple traveled to Europe in this time and would be traveling to Kentucky without their five children, saying that the court shouldn’t have to worry about them not returning to Michigan.

Chartier said that a portion of the trip would be for business purposes but a significant component would be for personal enjoyment. Chartier said that the business component related to Chatfield’s consulting business but declined to offer further details publicly.

Chartier said that the Chatfields “likely will go to the Kentucky Derby” and enjoy other local meals and activities. Chartier said that the Chatfields would leave on May 1 and return on May 6. The couple’s arraignment is scheduled for May 2, which Chartier said they plan to attend via Zoom.

Advertisement

The request was approved by Judge Molly Hennessey Greenwalt, an East Lansing judge presiding over the case. Chartier added that Chatfield remains invested in his proceedings and plans to fight his charges in court.

Matt Newburg, attorney for Stephanie Chatfield, echoed Cartier’s requests and said that his client had sat for a voluntary interview with police during the investigation into her husbands alleged sexual assault.

Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin requested more information on the planned activities of the Chatfields. Chartier said that Lee Chatfield often travels out of state once or twice per month, but acknowledged that the frequency or ability of travel may change to accommodate court appearances and orders.