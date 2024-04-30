Alanson Schools seeking $2.2 million for building, infrastructure improvements

A collage showing parts of Alanson Public Schools that would be renovated with proposed bond funds. (Courtesy)

Alanson Public School District is seeking $2.2 million from voters to perform renovations that school officials say would improve the experience for students and allow the school to continue operating as a community hub.

Superintendent Rachelle Cook said that the funding would go towards renovating locker room facilities, replacing deteriorating doors and years-old carpet in the library and corridors.

The school would also purchase a new bus and improve bus storage facilities to extend the lifespan of the vehicles. Cook said that the projects would help make students more excited about learning, with impacts bring felt in the broader community.

“We are the center of this community,” she said. “And so working with local businesses and making sure the community knows what’s going on here in the building and being able to have a wonderful building for kids to come in and learn every day — that’s our top priority.”

The proposal would increase annual taxes on a property worth $100,000 by about $71.

Voters will also consider the school’s sinking fund as a separate ballot item. The fund would consist of about $150,000 to be used in case of unexpected construction or maintenance.

The election will be held on May 7. Voters can find information about their polling site and early voting options here.