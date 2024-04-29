New texting scam targets Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge toll customers, FBI says

SAULT STE. MARIE — The FBI has issued a warning about fraudulent SMS text messages attempting to scam toll road and bridge users.

The fraudulent text claims recipients owe money for unpaid tolls. Toll customers could be duped into giving away sensitive data, including credit card information, officials said.

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge Administration (IBA) is not contacting customers via text. The IBA sends email notifications directly to customers at their registered email addresses.

Advertisement

If you have any concerns or questions, log into your Sault Bridge account or contact the IBA at:

US: 906-635-5255, ext. 105 or ext. 0

CDN: 705-942-4345, ext. 105 or ext. 0

If you receive a phishing text, delete it without clicking on any included link.

If you have clicked the link and filled out a form, you should immediately contact your bank or credit card provider, and file a complaint at www.ic3.gov, a site for reporting online crimes.