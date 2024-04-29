Explore with Eric: Kalkaska’s ‘Person of the Year’

This week Eric returns to Kalkaska county, today meeting with the county’s ‘Person of the Year’ – Kalkaska Township Fire Chief Derek Hogerheide. This award is given out annually during the national trout festival as a way to celebrate a local resident that goes above and beyond in their support for the community.

Leading the amazing group of firefighters at Fire Rescue 7, Derek takes a lot of pride both in the Kalkaska region and his team of firefighters.

Kalkaska Fire Department

To stay up to date on all warnings and to get to know your local fire department visit the Kalkaska Township Fire Department Facebook Page.