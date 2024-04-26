This year’s 20th Marquette Area Blues Fest will be the last

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Area Blues Society is celebrating two decades of the bringing the blues to Marquette, and sharing some sad news.

The MABS Board of Directors has decided that 2024 will be the final Marquette Area Blues Fest.

They said many factors went into the decision like rising costs and finding volunteers, but they wanted to make sure they finished strong.

While the festival is ending, the Marquette Area Blues Society is not. They plan to host a blues music concert series at different venues around the central U.P., and continue to expand their Bluesday Tuesday event series at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette.

More information about the 20th Blues Fest and a full lineup will be available soon.