Explore with Eric: Kalkaska's 2024 'Business of the Year'

Every Tuesday and Thursday for two weeks, 9 & 10 News lifestyle anchor Eric Brazeal explores a new county in Northern Michigan to celebrate the people, places, and events that make our communities such wonderful places to live, work, and play.

Today I travelled back to Kalkaska county to meet with the owner of the 2024 Kalkaska ‘Business of the Year’, Twin Birch Restaurant & Golf Club.

Twin Birch

I chat with owner and operator Kwin Morris about how his family brought new life into the property that has been a staple of the Kalkaska community for years.

But the Morris family did not stop at the course, they have also built an amazing restaurant that residents have been flocking to that is ready to welcome to you for some chef curated food and drinks.

Twin Birch - Restaurant

So if you are looking to hit the links, the Twin Birch Restaurant and Golf Club is a diamond in the rough. A functioning “Public Course” playing a round will cost you significantly less than a typical Northern Michigan course and it is open to everyone.

Twin Birch - Golf Club

For more information on the Kalkaska county 2024 ‘Business of the Year’ visit the Twin Birch Restaurant and Golf Club’s website. Come spring and summer this course will fill up reservations quickly so lock yours in today before it’s too late.