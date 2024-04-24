Man arrested on assault charges after Mason Co. hotel is partially evacuated

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a 40-year-old Pinconning man has been arrested after a brief standoff at a hotel.

On April 23 at 6:23 p.m., law enforcement personnel were called to the Comfort Inn on US10 regarding a man with a gun who had reportedly threatened two guests to the hotel.

Mason County deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the call.

Advertisement

After interviewing the two victims and viewing hotel security video, it was determined there was a person in the hotel with a handgun, deputies said.

Law enforcement established a location within the hotel where the suspect was, and that area of the hotel was evacuated, deputies said.

Once the area was clear, officials were able to contact the suspect, and he turned himself over to deputies shortly after 9 p.m., deputies said. He was taken into custody without incident.

The man was arrested on charges related to felony assault and brandishing a firearm.

The case remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.