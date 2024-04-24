35 years later, police continue to investigate suspected murder of Traverse area mother

TRAVERSE CITY — On April 27, it will be 35 years since the body of Linda Meteer was found in Grand Traverse County.

41-year-old Meteer was a resident of the Traverse City area and a mother to five children.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has been continuously working on the case through the years. They hope advancements in technology can help them identify a suspect.

Advertisement

They’ve also been meeting with the Michigan State Police crime lab in Grayling and the Western Michigan University cold case program over the past several months.

“[We’re trying to] see if there’s someone out there that knows something, that wasn’t willing to talk for whatever reason years ago, that may be willing to now. There’s an individual out there that’s responsible for this, and they need to be brought to justice. And the family deserves closure,” said Sheriff Michael Shea, Grand Traverse County.

If you have any tips or information, please submit them to the Sheriff’s Office.

9&10′s David Lyden will be covering the Linda Meteer case in an episode of our Unsolved series at the end of May.