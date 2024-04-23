Explore with Eric: National Trout Festival in Kalkaska Co.

We are excited to launch a new series “Explore with Eric” where our lifestyle anchor Eric Brazeal will take us to a different county every two weeks to explore the hidden gems in our own backyard that we don’t experience until a friend comes to town.

National Trout Festival - Parade

To kick off the series Eric travels to Kalkaska county ahead of the world renown National Trout Festival which kicks off April 24th and runs until April 28th. With not only fishing events but a carnival, free live concerts, and a variety of family-friendly activities such as an annual parade, there is something for everyone at the National Trout Festival.

National Trout Festival - Volunteers

We sit down with the festival chair Diana Needham to discuss the event, the pride the community takes during this time where a spotlight is on Kalkaska, and how important local volunteers are to making this event a success (Diana herself is also a volunteer).

National Trout Festival - Demolition Derby

For a full schedule of events taking place visit the National Trout Festival website. To purchase tickets you can do so online or at the “Trout House” located next to the Kalkaska historical museum located in downtown.

The week of the event the “Trout House” will move to the carnival grounds and no longer be able to sell tickets. All events except the carnival are free to the public.