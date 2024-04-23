BATA bus fleet goes electric, mobility lifts coming later this year

TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Area Transportation Authority is rolling out its new electric vehicle fleet.

BATA recently got four electric vans, and they’re looking forward to more equipped with mobility lifts later this year.

BATA said the vans were purchased using state and federal grant funding, and they’re still being outfitted for service.

When they’re ready to hit the road, they’ll use BATA’s On-Demand Link Service, which provides door-to-door transportation for getting to work, shopping and doctor’s appointments.