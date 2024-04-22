Poll: Which musician headed to the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame do you think is the best?

The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced Sunday. Eight musicians made the cut for the performer category, while several musicians will be headed to the hall for other awards, including Jimmy Buffett and Dionne Warwick (for Musical Excellence). Of those to be inducted in the main performer category, we’d like to know who you think is the best of the lot! The options are Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest. Vote below!











