Only 200 hunters will be allowed at this year’s North Manitou Island deer hunt

EMPIRE - The North Manitou Island deer hunt in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is held each year to manage the introduced/non-native deer population to allow for the recovery of the forests. This year, the National Park Service (NPS) is making several changes to the hunt.

Due to increasing popularity of the hunt, the concern for hunter safety and the need to protect the designated wilderness on the island, the NPS is only accepting 200 applications in 2024. Hunters will also be required to apply online via Pay.gov - Home. Applications mailed to the park will not be accepted.

The application period will open on Monday, June 3, and close Monday, Sept. 30, or when 200 applications are received.

The hunt will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 2.

The registration fee will remain $50 per hunter.

Additional information on the hunt can be found on nps.gov or by calling 231-326-4741.