Farwell elementary, CTE students team up to plant hundreds of oak trees

FARWELL — On Monday, Farwell Schools celebrated Earth Day by having students plant oak trees.

Elementary school students planted the trees with the help of the Clare Gladwin CTE agriscience class.

Last fall, CTE students harvested the acorns that became more than 500 white oaks planted on Monday.

The instructor for the agriscience program said the project is a great collaboration between students.

“Not only did [it] allow our students across different programs to work together, but it was an opportunity for our students in our agriscience program to have some real-world, meaningful, hands-on experience – from collecting the acorns, identifying which acorns are from the white oak trees, planting and germinating and growing and caring for the oak trees,” said instructor Tony Wood.

Another project in the works is a disc golf course to be constructed on the Farwell Schools’ 40 acres of forest land.