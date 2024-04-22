Every day is Earth Day at Morgan Composting - DairyDoo

On April 22, the entire country comes together to shine a spotlight on a variety of environmental issues that plague our world from pollution to recycling. But at Morgan Composting & DairyDoo, every day is Earth Day.

Why does this local company go out of their way to keep their process sustainable? It’s simple: they want to leave the world better than they found it.

Morgan Composting - DairyDoo

The process starts with their smallest employees, worms that break down organic materials whose casing are the bedrock of the DairyDoo product. These mighty munchers are treated incredibly well and given the best conditions to thrive.

Morgan Composting - DairyDoo has also removed so much organic matter from our landfills that if you were to fill Dairy Doo bags with it, the bags would stretch from Northern Michigan all the way to southern Argentina. By utilizing these compounds, they keep their product natural while removing this useful waste product from our overflowing landfills.

For more information on what they do every day to protect our planet and cement a legacy of sustainability visit the Morgan Composting - DairyDoo website.