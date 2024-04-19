The fastest pizza box folder in the world calls Northern Michigan home

If you venture to the BC Pizza headquarters in Boyne City, you may just meet a man that can claim he is the fastest pizza box folder of all time. Being a multi-year champion at the World Pizza Games and the current record holder, folding 5 pizza boxes in 17.38 seconds, David Whisker’s hands move in a blur as we watch him at work.

Using his 30 years of experience working with BC Pizza, David has come a long way since his early days folding boxes at the beloved local pizza chain. He now plays a role in a variety of projects at BC Pizza but still takes the time to help new employees learn the art of the box fold.

For more information on David and his award and records visit the BC Pizza website.