National Cherry Festival looking for volunteers

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s National Volunteer Month, a time to recognize and advocate for those freely giving their time.

While there are many opportunities to volunteer in Northern Michigan, the National Cherry Festival is already preparing for their major event in the summer.

They’re looking for volunteers to fill a wide variety of roles, from serving pie to working the beer tent. They say it’s a great opportunity to carry on a Traverse City tradition.

“We have people that have been volunteering for, truly, decades. There are people that have been volunteering before me and you are even born. We also encourage people to volunteer as a team or group,” said Whitney Amann, NCF volunteer and donor engagement coordinator. “Last year we had over 50 community share groups and volunteer teams. Those are businesses and nonprofits volunteering together.

“Come on out so that way you bring more awareness to your organization and you also give back to the community.”

No past experience is required to volunteer. You can find more information here.