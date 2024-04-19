MVAA adds three Veteran Service Officers to its ranks, including one in Otsego Co.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency on Friday announced the addition of three new Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) who are now taking calls to assist veterans and their dependents throughout the state. VSOs are trained and accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide assistance to veterans and their families free of charge. VSOs can answer questions about federal, state, county and local benefits and resources available to them, assist with filing benefit claims and represent individuals in VA hearings.

The new VSOs will be located in Otsego County, Kent County, and Washtenaw and Livingston County.

Here’s the information for the Otsego County VSO:

Advertisement

Amber Guerrero

By appointment only

Bio: Amber was born and raised in Alpena. After graduating from Alpena High School in 2000, she attended Alpena Community College for one year before joining the Marine Corps in 2001. She did tours in North Carolina, Japan, South Carolina, Iraq, California and Afghanistan. Amber earned an associate’s degree from American Military University (AMU) in 2012 while on active duty. In 2013 she got out of the Marines and attended the University of Northern Colorado. Amber earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Colorado in 2015 and a master’s degree in psychology from AMU in 2017. In July 2014, Amber began working with veterans as part of a work study for Weld County (Colorado) Veteran Services. In April 2017, she was hired full time by Weld County and was quickly promoted to Veteran Service Officer, then Supervisor. Amber is eager to get back into helping veterans after three years of self-employment and is very grateful for the opportunity to work for the state of Michigan.

Office: Michigan Works, 2927 D and M Dr., Gaylord, MI 49735

Office hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.