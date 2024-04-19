Jamesport Brewing Company updates brewery

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Jamesport Brewing Company as they upgrade their business.

The new system arrived earlier this week and replaces their older equipment that they’ve been using for years.

Lead brewer, Tim Johnson, said the challenge was finding a system that would not only fit in the small space but also make it through the door.

With the help of Schultz Excavating, the equipment is now inside the building.

“There’s a lot of newer technology going into this that we didn’t have our systems of control in terms of temperature, volume, flow rates and things like that. That will now be much more streamlined,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the new equipment will allow them to make larger quantities of beer with less labor.