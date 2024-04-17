Morley Stanwood Community Schools accepts 3 more resignations from staff

MECOSTA COUNTY — Three staff members at Morley Stanwood Community Schools are calling it quits, adding to three others who turned in their resignations a few months ago.

On Monday night, Morley Stanwood’s board of education unanimously approved the resignations of Cheryl Berry, the student success coordinator, Shawn Garza, an elementary teacher, and varsity basketball coach, Doug Bunting

The superintendent, Roger Cole said the resignations are staff members who are actually retiring, and notifying the district of their planned retirements early.

Cole said that three years ago they started using the early retirement notification incentive program. The program gives staff an extra $2,500 if they notify the district of their intentions of not returning the following school year early in order to give school districts extra time to replace them.

“It has helped a lot. It’s not uncommon or it wasn’t in the past for people who don’t plan on retiring, wrap up a school year, spend a week at the beach. The first part of June, and say, I think I’ve changed my mind. And tell me on the 15th, that’s a short notice to if I can find out March 15th, that’s much better,” said Cole.

Cole said that on average about four staff members retire each year, but that number is up this year because a few staff members are re-retiring after coming back to work part time.