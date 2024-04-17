Dr. Bob Lorinser launches second campaign against Bergman

Dr. Bob Lorinser, the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District in 2022, is running for the seat once again. His campaign submitted the required signatures earlier this week and he says he’s ready to take another crack at unseating incumbent Rep. Jack Bergman.

“It’s time, folks, for Northern Michigan to shine and I’d love to be part of it,” he said.

Lorinser said he’s ready to take on Bergman once more, the Republican congressman who has held the seat since 2017.

Lorinser lost his 2022 race by 20 points, and the seat is considered to be a safe Republican hold by election forecasters. But Lorinser says he feels his message will appeal to voters who value principal over party.

“My issue is not as much as the party, as what can we do about healthcare? What can we end up doing about education? Stick to the issues and get rid of the debate, the divisiveness,” he said.

Lorinser says that his experience with health policy and foreign relations have informed his political views and would set him up for success in Washington.

“I’m a physician — Medicare For All. I truly believe that health care is an American right and should be accessible and affordable to all. So I’m unabashedly shouting from the rooftops, Medicare For All, single-payer system that would save about $500 billion a year.”

James Hogge, political director for Bergman’s campaign, says that Lorinser was running a “radical left” campaign and “continues to carry water for the Biden regime and co-opts Biden’s policies and plans.”

He adds that, “the General’s commonsense conservative actions are exactly what the people of the 1st District have sent him there to do. If Bob makes it through the primary, we look forward to another resounding victory in November.”

Lorinser isn’t so quick to write off his efforts. He believes that with enough outreach to Northern Michigan voters, he and his campaign have a shot at victory.

“You will see me as actually working bipartisan to get things done, and we need to move forward. I’m tired of it. You are tired of it. The voters are tired of inaction. We need to get stuff done. We need to listen to the voters. We need to listen to the citizens. We need to listen to the young people, the older people, the minorities and get things done,” he said.

Lorinser is also running against fellow democrat Callie Barr, an attorney from Traverse City