Brockway Mountain Drive in U.P. to open Thursday

Lake Superior as seen from Brockway Mountain in the Keweenaw Peninsula. By Charles Dawley/WikiMedia/Flickr

EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Keweenaw’s renowned Brockway Mountain Drive is set to open Thursday, according to the Keweenaw County Road Commission.

On Thursday, the barriers will be removed from both ends of the drive, allowing vehicle traffic and sightseeing along the nearly nine-mile scenic route up Brockway Mountain in Eagle Harbor Township. Its breathtaking views bring visitors views of Lake Superior and the surrounding area. The roadway and mountain range are a popular destination for visitors and locals alike.

The Great Depression-era work project was constructed in the early 1930s – paving the way for nearly a century of enjoyment so far. The path features a handful of pullover points where you can get unique aerial views of the peninsula.

There are two main viewing areas, on both the east and west ends of the route.

The mountain is a “Hawk Highway” and is a popular place to spot eagles soaring overhead.